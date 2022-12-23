NISH coach Hale Trahan (center) issues instructions to his team during the halftime break. NISH held STM to a goalless draw in the first half before allowing in two goals just before the final whistle.
Nobody expected NISH to give STM much of a problem when the two teams faced off on Tuesday night. For over an hour, the Yellow Jackets proved everyone wrong.
After holding the reigning Division II champs to a 0-0 draw for 73 minutes, NISH’s defensive dam finally broke to the mounting pressure from STM after some miscommunication during a dangerous free kick situation near the NISH goal.
STM added their second goal just minutes later following a fluid attack that caught the NISH defense out of position.
NISH coach Hale Trahan said that after coming so close to getting the tie, the loss stings a bit more than expected.
“I definitely think we let one slip away,'' he said. “Like we talked about last week, we’re just not finishing opportunities early. We had two very good opportunities in the first half and we didn’t finish either one, and against a team like this you have to finish those opportunities.”
As for what happened with the miscommunication before the first goal, Trahan said it was all down to the team not keeping it simple.
“We tried to run a trap on a set piece and, whether it worked or not, the world may never know. In games like this, you have to keep it simple.”
NISH had two goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, but the hero of the night was undoubtedly senior goalkeeper Bailey Lee.
Lee, a dual-sport athlete who can play striker almost as well as he can defend the NISH net, was an impenetrable wall against STM in the first half. Shot after shot was parried away by Lee, giving the NISH team a much-needed boost of confidence in the face of a well-drilled STM team.
NISH’s defense has been one of the bright spots so far this season. With five clean sheets to their names this season, NISH has been able to build to several wins off the back of their defensive solidity.
“We have three seniors on the back line and all of them do a very good job,” said Trahan. “Tonight I would’ve liked to have seen our mental fortitude a little more, but Bailey Lee really kept us in the game in the first half.”
When NISH returns from the Christmas break, they will be looking forward to one of the toughest district schedules in the state. Trahan said that playing against a tough team like STM not only gives his team a bit of a test before they break for the holidays, but it also lets him know where his squad stands against some of their upcoming opponents.
“They’re coming off of two consecutive games against Acadiana and Southside, two of our district opponents, so it gives us a good idea of where we are at,” Trahan explained. “You’ve got to test yourselves against the best teams in the region to see where you stand, especially two weeks before the start of district.”
Against STM, the Yellow Jackets were forced to adopt a more defensive-minded formation. Trahan said that his team is capable of adjusting to the tactical changes needed, but prefers the team’s usual formation for its balance and ability to score goals.
“I think the team is very capable. We went from a balanced formation to a very defensive formation halfway through the second half and with that went our chances on goal,” Trahan said. “When we played this team straight up in base formation, we had our chances too. The team is very adaptable, but I think we get our best looks in our base formation.”
NISH followed their loss to STM with a 1-1 tie against North Vermilion on Wednesday. Full coverage will be in the Sunday edition of The Daily Iberian.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action on Jan. 3 when they host Beau Chene. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.