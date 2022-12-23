NISH Soccer
Buy Now

NISH coach Hale Trahan (center) issues instructions to his team during the halftime break. NISH held STM to a goalless draw in the first half before allowing in two goals just before the final whistle. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

Nobody expected NISH to give STM much of a problem when the two teams faced off on Tuesday night. For over an hour, the Yellow Jackets proved everyone wrong.

After holding the reigning Division II champs to a 0-0 draw for 73 minutes, NISH’s defensive dam finally broke to the mounting pressure from STM after some miscommunication during a dangerous free kick situation near the NISH goal.



Tags