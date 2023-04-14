The New Iberia Senior High baseball team celebrated Senior Night with a dominant 5-3 win over District 3-5A rival Comeaux on Thursday.
The win is the first district victory that the Yellow Jackets (10-21, 2-13) have managed since early March, when they defeated Lafayette 11-10 in a ten-inning slugfest.
NISH head coach Eli Lewellyn said that picking up a district win always feels good, especially given the quality in District 3-5A.
“It for sure feels good. All of our district opponents are quality,” he said. “To be able to pick up a district win, especially at this point in the season after we’ve struggled at times, makes me really proud of our guys. They continue to do what I’ve asked them to and what’s necessary for the team. So they put themselves in a position to win tonight and they got the job done.”
The Yellow Jackets had to wait until the second inning before adding their first run to the scoreboard courtesy of a ground ball from Gage Hayes that caused Comeaux to commit a run-scoring error.
The mistakes weren’t one-sided, however, as NISH struggled with several infield plays. Unlike in previous games, the Yellow Jackets were able to shrug off their mistakes and get back in the game.
“I feel like we started off strong,” said senior Kennedy Drexler. “We struggled a little bit in the infield but the outfield made big plays and we did what we had to do to come away with the win.”
Lewellyn said that he was impressed with his team’s ability to bounce back from early mistakes.
“We made some of the same mistakes that have cost us this year but it’s a definite credit to our two pitchers, when something bad happened behind them they both did their jobs and went up there and threw strikes. That says a lot about their mental fortitude."
"We had an error earlier in the game from one of our infielders and our freshman shortstop ended up making a big play right after that. Earlier in the year one error would turn into two and then three or four in the same inning and that’s what has cost us throughout the season. That shows the growth of these kids and the fact that they haven’t just rolled over and quit.”
NISH answered back from Comeaux’s two runs with a double in the third inning from Evan Migues that brought in two runners and a JB Francis single that brought Kennedy Drexler across home plate.
Gage Hayes pitched five innings for the Yellow Jackets, throwing 47 strikes and recording four strikeouts. Evan Migues pitched two innings to close out the game.
The win was a much-needed boost to a NISH team that racked up 14 losses in March. Drexler said that the team struggled with form but never let their effort drop.
“We were kind of in a slump, but we never got down on ourselves,” the senior explained. “We tried to play hard in every game and it just didn’t go our way, but everything fell our way tonight.”
Lewellyn agreed, adding that without a postseason run to play for, the team instead focused on playing for themselves and their school.
“We are playing for pride,” Lewellyn said. “All of us on the team, from the coaches to the players, are competitors. It’s tough to make the playoffs in this division and when you aren’t in it you have to find other things to cling to. Right now, our guys are making sure that they’re playing for the school, their family, and the program. That is a big testament to the players because if they were only focused on themselves they would have rolled over and quit a long time ago.”
Three of NISH’s most dedicated players are seniors Kennedy Drexler, Dravyn Smith and Drew Rogers.
Drexler said that while the journey to the senior night game wasn’t always easy, being honored for his four seasons with the team means a lot.
“It’s been a pretty tough journey coming this far for all four years,” he said. “We always try to put in the hard work and now it’s all paying off. My time is almost over but it’s been pretty good. I’m definitely taking it all in. It doesn’t last forever, but it might not be hitting me as hard as some other people because I know I’ll have a chance to play at the next level.”
Lewellyn said that this year’s crop of seniors have played an important role in setting the standard for the younger players to emulate.
“Going into this year, we knew that we were going to have a bunch of younger guys playing and that factored into some of the decisions being made by the older players,” said Lewellyn. “I’m incredibly proud of the three that ended up sticking it out because when you don’t have the playoffs in the picture from early on in the season, all that’s left is to play for pride. That’s a testament to how they’ve been raised and their mental toughness. I’m incredibly proud of them.”
NISH will face off against Comeaux on Saturday for the second leg of their district double-header. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Ovey Comeaux High School.