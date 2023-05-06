Prep Basketball NISH’s Sigure inks with Xavier University of Louisiana BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email May 6, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sigure celebrates with family at her signing ceremony. Submitted Buy Now Sigure signs her commitment letter with Xavier University of Louisiana. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Iberia Senior High basketball star Laila Sigure signed to continue her career at the collegiate level with Xavier university on Wednesday.“It feels really good, I’m excited to start my new journey and I’m ready to see what's coming next,” she said.Sigure led the Lady Jackets to a 19-12 record in basketball this season in addition to playing volleyball at NISH and advancing to the state track and field meet this year.Sigure said she is looking forward to being a one-sport athlete again.“I feel like I’ll have more time to focus on basketball now so my talent is going to increase more than it has in high school,” she explained.The Xavier coaching staff is looking forward to adding Sigure to the roster. Xavier went 19-11 last season, including 12 conference wins.“Coach Browder told me that I would be a great asset to the team and that they’re excited for me to be there.”Sigure plans on majoring in finance before pursuing her Master of Business Administration degree.“I plan on opening my own business,” Sigure said. “I’ve always wanted to have a clothing brand.” Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Education School Systems Job Market Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today