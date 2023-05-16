Jasmin Picard was already an athlete when she arrived at New Iberia Senior High for her freshman year, but she had no idea she’d find just as much enjoyment shooting photos as she does shooting basketball.
Picard joined the yearbook as a freshman with no experience taking photos on an actual camera. What she did have is expert knowledge on where to be to capture the best moments for numerous NISH sporting events.
“It was my first time using a camera,” Picard said of her early days with the yearbook. “Being an athlete definitely helps, I know the angles and the exact moment to take the photo. It’s like ‘he’s fixing to be there’, so I definitely know that side already.”
“It was really cool because I’m already an athlete, so I wanted to get the flip side of things by taking pictures. I joined the yearbook my freshman year and I just fell in love with taking pictures because, as an athlete, it’s really cool to see what happens on the other side of the camera.”
Since then, Picard has taken photos of every sport that NISH has to offer, making her famous on campus for being the person you want covering your event.
“They love it,” Picard said of her classmates. “They're always posting my work on the Facebook page and the whole school knows that I’m the photographer, so if they ever need a picture they know to call me out of class.”
Picard, a basketball and track and field star at NISH, said her favorite sport to shoot is the one she plays.
“My favorite would have to be basketball because I play basketball,” she said. “The coolest is probably the boys' state championship game. I got to shoot from the floor that day, so it was a pretty cool experience.”
Her time behind the camera has given Picard a new appreciation for the art of photography, something she plans to continue building upon as she majors in criminal justice. Picard plans on becoming a lawyer after she graduates.
With her time working with the yearbook coming to an end, Picard encouraged anyone looking for a creative challenge to give it a shot.
“I think it’s definitely something to get into,” she said. “If you have a creative mind and you’re an open-minded person who loves to create and design things, it’s definitely for you.”