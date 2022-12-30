ST. MARTINVILLE - When NISH drew Peabody in the second round of the Darrel Mitchel, Sr. Holiday Classic, nobody gave the Yellow Jackets much of a chance to win.
With their star forward out due to injury, it was thought that NISH lacked the size and roster depth to match up well against the Warhorses. Senior point guard Austin Delahoussaye had other plans.
“I’m proud of those guys,” said NISH coach Chad Pourciau. “When you lose a player like Wayne, especially with where we’re at, everybody is gunning for us. They know that we’re undefeated and we’re in a good spot right now, so we’re getting everybody’s best. When Wayne goes out, you know what everybody is saying. ‘They’re going to fall off, this is the time to get them.’ I’m so proud of those seniors and how they responded tonight, unbelievable.”
Led by Delahoussaye’s 18-point performance, the Yellow Jackets out-played and out-classed a quick, physical Peabody side that has picked up several impressive wins already this season.
After battling to an 11-11 first quarter, the Yellow Jackets started to see their patience pay off. Kylan Dugas added seven points in the second quarter to give NISH a five-point lead going into the break, and with momentum on their side, it was all about withstanding the pressure and not making any silly mistakes in the second half.
NISH guards Delahoussaye and Dugas rose to the occasion, controlling possession and dictating the tempo of the second half. Alongside senior Christian Walker, NISH’s seniors played some of their most cerebral ball all year to put away an impressive 52-42 win to remain undefeated and on top of the Non-Select Division I power rankings.
Pourciau said that the win was a team effort, highlighting the game plan and how his seniors were able to execute it in the face of strong pressure from Peabody.
“The game plan was simple. Peabody, they press you and they wanted this thing to be a track meet and get up and down,” he explained. “They’re playing nine or 10 guys and with Wayne down we’re playing with seven and our guards don’t come off the floor. We knew we had to control the pace and I told them that if the game was in the 40s, we’re going to win. If it’s in the 60s or 70s it probably isn’t in our favor. We held them to 42.”
Pourciau said that when his team is allowed to play the game their way, they are always going to feel like they have a chance to win, regardless of who their opponent is.
“We knew from the get-go what their plan was: speed us up, be physical with us and bully us. If we just made it a basketball game and played at our pace, we felt that we could win," Pourciau said. "We went there last year and they bullied us, they beat us by 14 but they dominated the game and played how they wanted to play. We took that personally, you know? We went over there and they pounded us. (At Breaux Bridge) I had a chance to win a state championship against them and I’ve never beat them, so we were locked in and really wanted this one.”
Delahoussaye’s 18-point performance was one of his best in years as the senior has had to focus more on guiding the team’s attacks instead of finishing them.
“It feels good to finally get loose,” Delahoussaye said. “I’ve been struggling, last year and this year, so it just shows that whenever I get going and stay in attack mode, we can make things happen.”
Pourciau said that Delahoussaye wasn’t at his best when NISH faced Abbeville in their first tournament game, but that his seniors stepped up when they needed to.
“He wasn't very good yesterday,” Pourciau said of Delahoussaye. “We watched Peabody before and we told him and KD (Kylan Dugas) that they were going to bring the pressure and we needed those two guys to handle it. We told them that if they weren’t better than they were (against Abbeville), we didn’t stand a chance tomorrow. He was outstanding, unbelievable. He iced the game down the stretch and he was the only guy who made free throws consistently down the stretch. He handled the ball the whole time, guarded the ball, I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s a tough kid.”
Pourciau also said that the victory was more than just another “W” in the record books.
“'I'm proud of the guys because losing Wayne made everyone step back and check ourselves,” he explained. “They all knew they would have to do a little more and credit to them, they’ve stepped up. They didn’t want us to fall off, that’s the bottom line. We’re a team, we’re not a one-man show. If we can stay healthy and stay connected, we’re a problem. I don’t care who we play, we’re a problem.”
With a 13-0 record, the next challenge for the NISH team is the tournament final against Breaux Bridge. Delahoussaye said that the message from the coaches is clear: keep your eyes on the task at hand.
“He’s telling us to not let this one get too big for us,” Delahoussaye said of the locker room discussion. “After tonight, this one doesn’t count and we have to stay locked in and get ready for the game tomorrow. It’s one day at a time, tomorrow is the biggest thing.”
Tip off for the final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at St. Martinville Senior High School.