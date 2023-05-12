Lady Jackets’ guard Zoriahn Davis signed to continue her basketball career with Baton Rouge Community College on Wednesday.
“It feels great,” Davis said of the signing. “I feel like, for most athletes who love their sport, they want to continue so I’m very happy.”
Davis, who played guard while at NISH, said she intends to get game time as a freshman as either a point guard or shooting guard.
Davis also praised the BRCC coaching staff for making her feel like Baton Rouge was the place to be.
“I love their coaching staff,’ she said. “The head coach is very welcoming and, in my opinion, she’s a very good coach.”
Davis said she hopes to continue to improve as a player at BRCC to eventually make the jump to the next level.
“I’m hoping that I can further develop my skills so I can continue to play at a higher level and continue to grow as a player,” Davis said.
NISH head coach Chris Johnson said that he thinks Davis will do well at BRCC and grow her skills to make it to the next level.
“The (junior College) level is a really good fit for her being basically a combo guard. I think she has the ball handling skills and decision making to be a No. 1 (point guard) and this year she showed a lot of ability to shoot that ball as a No. 2 (shooting guard), so being at that level and developing for two years will help her become much stronger,’ Jonson explained.
Davis is the second senior to commit to continuing their basketball careers, something that Johnson said shows the quality that NISH has on its roster.
“We have two kids going out and the other kids see that,” he said. “Those girls can also be a reference for the younger ones and can tell schools that our girls are capable of paying at that level. Once you see it, you start believing it and the proof is in the pudding.”
Davis plans to study architecture while at BRCC and hopes to become an architect when she graduates.