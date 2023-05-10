NISH junior Jorri Daniels was hoping for a dry, stress-free series of jumps when he advanced to the LHSAA Class 5A state meet on Saturday.
What he got was nothing of the sort.
After a rain delay pushed the state of the meet back an hour, a second storm shut down the Bernie Moore Stadium and forced most of the field events to be rushed indoors.
Daniels struggled with rain before, jumping a much shorter distance than he usually does at a wet and windy regional meet at Northwestern State University.
On Saturday, Daniels was able to show his capabilities as he hit the podium twice.
Daniels earned a third-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 6.91-meters, trailing just behind event leaders Broderick Davis (7.16-meters) and Ferzell Shepard (7.01-meters) of Scotlandville.
Daniels built on his success in the triple jump, where he earned a silver medal with a distance of 13.76-meters. Southside’s Landon Baptiste took home gold with a 14.03-meter leap.
Ahead of the state meet, Daniels promised to hit a new personal record in each event. On Saturday, those promises were kept and repeated trips to the winner’s podium will motivate the junior to continue to improve in his senior season.
NISH’s Laila Sigure also performed well at the state meet, earning a fourth-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 11.15-meters.