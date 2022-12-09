NISH
NISH head coach Chad Pourciau speaks with his team during a break in the action of their game against Franklin. 

 Mike Coppage

FRANKLIN - New Iberia Senior High kept its perfect record intact with a 69-58 win at Franklin Senior High in local boys basketball action on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets (6-0) were firing on all cylinders early in the first quarter. Before the opening tip, Christian Walker made two free throws after a technical foul was assessed against the Hornets for dunking in pre-game warmups.



