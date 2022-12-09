FRANKLIN - New Iberia Senior High kept its perfect record intact with a 69-58 win at Franklin Senior High in local boys basketball action on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets (6-0) were firing on all cylinders early in the first quarter. Before the opening tip, Christian Walker made two free throws after a technical foul was assessed against the Hornets for dunking in pre-game warmups.
Walker added a 3-pointer to open the game. Jayden Westley, Kylin Dugas and Devin Frank each followed with a bucket, and Wayne Randall-Bashay's free throw made it 12-0.
Dalyn Bell broke the scoring drought with a basket for the Hornets, but NISH reeled off 10 straight points for a 22-2 lead.
Franklin responded with a 9-0 run of its own before the Yellow Jackets extended the lead to 37-23 at the half.
The Hornets, who were playing their first game, got on track in the second half. Jay'Shawn Johnson's two free throws reduced the deficit to 45-37, but NISH went on a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter.
"We were very inconsistent," NISH coach Chad Pourciau said. "We had a 28-point lead and ended up winning by 11. There were stretches where we played really good basketball. There were stretches where we played really bad basketball.
"Listen, a couple of our guys played great, and a couple didn't."
Frank, a sophomore, was in the first category. He made his first three shots of the fourth quarter, including two 3's, to help NISH withstand the Hornets' rally.
"He was the difference," Pourciau said. "He was huge. When we got stuck, he made big shots. He made big plays. He's solid, just a solid, consistent kid. He's our sixth man, the first guy off the bench."
Walker made 3-of-4 field goals in the first half. The senior was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line with five 3's and finished with 19 points. Randall-Bashay added 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Frank chipped in 16 points, and Westley scored eight.
"I thought Chistian was outstanding," Pourciau said. "Wayne was very consistent.
"I'm excited that we're 6-0. You can't get better than that, but we have a tough one Thursday at Liberty Magnet (4-2). If we don't start making some strides with rebounding, making free throws and taking better care of the basketball, we're going to slip up along the way. I think we guard well, but we're giving up second and third shots."
J'kylon Ceasar scored 21 points with five 3's for FSH. Johnson, who thrilled the crowd with a steal and slam dunk in the second quarter, added 12 points with Bell contributing 10.
"We played really well against a 5A school to say it's our first game," FSH coach Tremayne Johnson said. "We just have to get our legs under us. We have a lot of fight. These guys compete at a high level. I knew we'd eventually get it together tonight."
The Hornets reached the Class 2A semifinals two years ago as a No. 5 seed before losing to top-seeded Rayville. Last season, they earned a No. 7 seed and were upset in the second round by No. 10 Winnfield.
"We're young with only two seniors," Johnson said. "We have a lot going for us.
"Ceasar is a 6-foot-2 guard who can create his own shots with his athletic ability. Jay'Shawn is one of those guys they just call 'that dude.' Bell reminds me of Amar'e Stoudemire with the way he's aggressive and strong in the paint.
"We don't set expectations. We don't expect anything. We set goals for what I know these guys can do. We['re going to go out there, compete and try to win a championship."