Coach Chad Pourciau said last weekend that his New Iberia Senior High basketball team could be a problem for opponents.
Always stout on defense, the Yellow Jackets came into this season with offensive firepower as well. Led by Christian Walker's 26 points, NISH pummeled Ellender 75-40 at home on Wednesday.
"I'm coming into this season to make a statement," Walker said. "We're planning on winning state. We have the right group."
NISH didn't score 75 points in but one of 37 games last year, an 80-37 win over Vermilion Catholic. The Yellow Jackets could've scored 100 on Wednesday.
Walker missed his first two shots then connected on 9 of his next 12 with five 3-pointers before sitting out the fourth quarter. The clock never stopped for most of the fourth due to a new LHSAA rule regarding blowouts.
Freshman Jaden Carter made three straight 3-pointers to put Ellender (0-1) up 9-6 in the first quarter. Walker's three-point play made it 9-9, followed by a 9-0 run that was highlighted by Wayne Randall-Bashay's left-handed dunk on a fast break.
NISH led 23-13 after the first quarter, 41-23 at the half, and 57-32 after three quarters.
"We scored 23 points in the first quarter, and we had six turnovers," Pourciau said. "We felt like we could've had 30 points. We shot the ball extremely well. This is a team where I feel like we have five guys we can put out there who can get a bucket for us. That showed tonight in a good team effort."
Randall-Bashay made four of his first six shots and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line before finishing with 18 points. Kylan Dugas and Jayden Westley added eight points apiece, and point guard Austin Delahoussaye scored six.
"He can shoot the basketball," Pourciau said of Walker. "We have two good guards who can penetrate in the lane and get him looks. We have Wayne, who can command some attention and get Christian some open looks. I like the group we have. I really do."
Westley, a first-year starter, blocked several shots and grabbed more than his share of rebounds.
"He's a senior. He played for us off the bench last year," Pourciau said. "Now, in a starting role, we're expecting bigger things. His energy on the glass is going to go a long way with helping us, along with his defensive effort."
Delahoussaye and Dugas were masterful in the halfcourt, whipping the ball inside to Bashay, who flipped it outside to Walker for wide-open looks.
"We're big on ball movement on offense and sharing the ball," Pourciau said. "We're going to make the right play. Our guys do a good job. It's not a 'me' thing. The ball just moves, and when it does, we have a bunch of guys who can put it in the hoop"