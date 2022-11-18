C. Walker
Christian Walker impressed against Ellender, scoring 26 points in NISH's home opener. 

Coach Chad Pourciau said last weekend that his New Iberia Senior High basketball team could be a problem for opponents.

Always stout on defense, the Yellow Jackets came into this season with offensive firepower as well. Led by Christian Walker's 26 points, NISH pummeled Ellender 75-40 at home on Wednesday.



