Despite registering nearly 20 shots on goal against ESA, the NISH Lady Jackets were unable to come away with the win at the 2022 Copa Acadiana tournament at Moore Park on Friday.
NISH and ESA battled to a stalemate in the first half, with neither team able to dominate possession or dictate the tempo of the game. Each side had opportunities to score, but solid performances by the defense and goalkeepers kept the ball out of the nets.
NISH, on a four-game winning streak following back-to-back five-goal wins against Catholic High and Comeaux, settled into the game in the second half and began to test ESA’s goalkeeper repeatedly.
Despite making repeated attempts on goal, the NISH attackers weren’t able to find a way past ESA’s defense.
NISH head coach Wayland Bourque said that the team’s were evenly matched despite his team’s dominance in the second half.
“It was pretty evenly matched,” Bourque said of the game. “I thought we could've done a lot better on our possession and our movement. We played their style of game and we struggled at first. In the second half we did a lot better. We came out with more intensity and moved the ball better. We just couldn't find the back of the net.”
Bourque said he made tactical changes to the team during the halftime break which allowed the Yellow Jackets to excel in the second half.
“We made some changes. We have a few key players and we’re trying to prepare for district and see if it’s going to work out the way we hope,” he explained. “I think it does work, we just have to finalize everything and move a few more pieces into place.”
With 18 shots on goal and 14 saves from the ESA goalkeeper, it’s clear that NISH is still struggling to find a striker that can grind out a win from deadlocked games. Bourque said that his team is relying on their strikers a bit too much and hopes that they can incorporate more attacking play moving forward.
“They rely too much on the strikers and it should be a team effort,’ he said. “Everybody contributes to this and we’re typing to avoid just sending in those long balls. We’re trying to play a more possession-style game and move the ball like we need to.”
NISH has had success this season with shots from outside of the penalty area, something that Bourque said he will continue to utilize when he needs to break down stubborn defenses.
“We’re working on those long shots. If we can’t penetrate, we want to take shots from outside of the 18 and test the goalie out,” he said. “If it’s going to work then we’re going to continue that style of play.”
NISH has had a good start to their season, picking up seven wins and just one loss so far. Bourque said that after their game against Thibodaux on Tuesday, the team will be able to take a rest and sort out some of the issues that have cropped up.
“After Tuesday we’re going to kind of slow down a bit and work on some issues,” he explained. “We’ll come back from the Christmas break and be ready to start again.”
An area of great improvement this year has been in NISH’s goalkeeping. Senior Ryleigh Waker has allowed just nine goals so far this season, and has kept clean sheets against Vermilion Catholic and Comeaux.
Bourque said that he has started working with the goalkeeper even more, including taking several shots after each practice.
“She’s doing phenomenal,” he said of Walker. “We decided to start doing practices with the goalies three days a week. We isolate her and work on the tactical stuff that we’re working on and then we take 40 shots on her at each practice. We’re trying to get her to that higher level.”
NISH faced off against STM in their final game of the Copa Acadiana tournament and will host Thibodaux and Opelousas next week. The Lady Jackets also have a rematch with ESA scheduled for Dec. 19 at ESA.