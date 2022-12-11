Despite registering nearly 20 shots on goal against ESA, the NISH Lady Jackets were unable to come away with the win at the 2022 Copa Acadiana tournament at Moore Park on Friday.

NISH and ESA battled to a stalemate in the first half, with neither team able to dominate possession or dictate the tempo of the game. Each side had opportunities to score, but solid performances by the defense and goalkeepers kept the ball out of the nets.



Tags