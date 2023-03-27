Prep Track and Field NISH excels at Panther Relays, Blissett shines in Ruston BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Mar 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The New Iberia Senior High boys took home the gold at the Panther Relays with 109 points. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Tyler Blissett poses with his gold medal after winning the 3200-meter event in Ruston. Submitted Buy Now Erath's Christian Pillette competes in the high jump. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now The NISH girls team finished in 3rd place with 77 points. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Highland Baptist's Kiara Comeaux, center, competes in the 400-meter race. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Delcambre athletes wait for their chance to compete in the shot put. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New Iberia Senior High boys track and field team took home a win at the annual Panther Relays held at Catholic High on Friday.With 109 points, NISH beat out St. Martinville (96.5 points) and Erath (83.5 points) to take home its first team win of the season.NISH’s girls team finished in third place with 77 points behind North Vermilion (87 points) and Ascension Episcopal (84 points).The Yellow Jackets had several first-place finishes, including the boys 4x100-meter relay and the boys and girls 4x400-meter relays.Also finishing the weekend with a stellar performance is Highland Baptist’s Tyler Blissett, who took part in the “Hoss” Garrett Relays in Ruston.After finishing his driver’s education class on Saturday morning, the HBCS freshman traveled north to Ruston High with his father and coach Toby Blissett to compete in the 3200-meter event.Blissett, fresh off dominant performances at both the New Balance and Nike Indoor Nationals, finished in first place with a time of 9:34.67.Winners from the Panther Relays are as follows:Boys 4x100New Iberia 44.20Girls 4x100North Vermilion 51.00Boys 4x200St. Martinville 1:31.56Girls 4x200Northwest 1:49.25Boys 4x400New Iberia 3:36.39Girls 4x400New Iberia 4:24.24Boys 4x800Erath 9:11.52Girls 4x800North Vermilion 11:17.44Boys 100mBraylon Jones St. Martinville 11.21Girls 100mJade Lewis North Vermilion 13.12Girls 100m HurdlesAniyah Glover Northwest 16.86Boys 110m HurdlesChristian Pillette Erath 16.50Boys 200mGregory Brooks III New Iberia 23.00Girls 200mRebeka Vega Ascension Episcopal 26.79Boys 300m HurdlesAllen Hamilton New Iberia 43.67Girls 300m HurdlesAniyah Glover Northwest 49.83Boys 400mBraylon Jones St. Martinville 52.45Girls 400mRemi Pierre Northwest 1:03.18Boys 800mDax Boudreaux Erath 2:03.03Girls 800mBella Biggerstaff Ascension Episcopal 2:36.89Boys 1600mQuinton Foshee Ascension Episcopal 5:02.38Girls 1600mSara Godley Ascension Episcopal 5:41.87Boys 3200mOwen Melancon Westminster Christian Academy 10:55.44Girls 3200mAnnie Boudreaux Ascension Episcopal 12:51.90Boys Discus ThrowMa'ky Jones New Iberia 142-10Girls Discus ThrowMolly Cormier Ascension Episcopal 103-11Boys High JumpHarvey Broussard St. Martinville 6-04.00Girls High JumpBethany Casey Westminster Christian Academy 5-04.00Boys Javelin ThrowGriffin LeBlanc Erath 135-01Girls Javelin ThrowJenna Gibson North Vermilion 113-02Boys Long JumpJorri Daniels New Iberia 22-00.00Girls Long JumpRheagan Butler Opelousas Catholic 17-01.00Boys Pole VaultBeau Domengeaux Ascension Episcopal 12-04.00Girls Pole VaultMaegan Champagne Highland Baptist Christian 10-04.00Boys Shot PutCarlos Davenport New Iberia 48-05.50Girls Shot PutMorgan Davenport New Iberia 37-01.00Boys Triple JumpHarvey Broussard St. Martinville 44-07.00Girls Triple JumpZoriahn Davis New Iberia 34-08.00 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athletics Sports Christianity Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 