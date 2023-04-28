Prep Track and Field NISH, Erath, SMSH athletes advance to track and field state meet BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several NISH, Erath and St. Martinville athletes secured a spot in the upcoming LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet at their respective regional meets this week.The LHSAA State Meet will be held from May 4-6 at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium at LSU.Athletes who placed third and above advanced to the state meet. In order to compete at the regional meet, athletes must have placed 4th or higher at their district meets.Below are the results from the various regional meets.New Iberia Senior HighBoys Long Jump1 Jorri Daniels 22-00Boys Triple Jump2 Jorri Daniels 44-11.00Boys Discus6 Ma’ky Jones 138-06Boys Shot Put6 Carlos Davenport 43-06Girls Long Jump6 Zoriahn Davis 16-00.50Girls Triple Jump1 Laila Sigure 37-066 Zoriahn Davis 6 34-07.50Girls Shot Put2 Morgan Davenport 36-09St. Martinville Senior HighGirls 400-meters4 Tyler Landry 1:02.77Girls 4x200-meter Relay9 SMSH 1:51.75Girls Discus4 Briana Landry 100-11Girls Shot Put1 Amari Blanco 34-8Boys 100-meters3 Braylon Jones 10.919 Steven Blanco 11.46Boys 200-meters5 Cullen Charles 23.09Boys 3200-meters9 Kyle Pratt 14:03.35Boys 110-meter Hurdles5 Jaylin Clay 16.596 Makharee Narcisse 16.90Boys 300-meter Hurdles5 Jaylin Clay 43.426 Makharee Narcisse 43.474x100-meter Relay1 SMSH 42.71Boys 4x200-meter Relay2 SMSH 1:28.95Boys 4x400-meter Relay4 SMSH 3:33.41Boys 4x800-meter Relay7 SMSH 9:27.51Boys High Jump5 Harvey Broussard 6-0Boys Long Jump2 Harvey Broussard 22-106 Caden Zenon 20-1.5Boys Triple Jump2 Harvey Broussard 45-54 Caden Zenon 42-9.75Boys Shot Put11 Dillan Phillips 35-4.5ErathGirls 400-meters7 Alexa Tarin-Carlon 1:05.10Girls 800-meters6 Alexa Tarin-Carlon 2:35.32Girls 100-meter Hurdles11 Alicia Boullion 22.76Girls 300-meter Hurdles8 Mary Claire Guilbeaux 57.41Girls 4x100-meter Relay9 Erath 52.87Girls 4x400-meter Relay7 Erath 4:35.65Girls 4x800-meter Relay6 Erath 11:21.56Girls High Jump9 Mary Grace White 4-2Girls Long Jump9 Mary Claire Guilbeaux 14-4Girls Triple Jump9 Mary Claire Guilbeaux 29-10.7Girls Pole Vault6 Emile Idleman 5-6Girls Javelin8 Alicia Bouillon 89-5Boys 400-meters8 Cameron Soirez 55.52Boys 800-meters1 Dax Boudreaux 1:58.765 Cameron Soirez 2:06.81Boys 1600-meters8 Braxton Bright 5:10.32Boys 110-meter Hurdles2 Christian Pillette 15.82Boys 300-meter Hurdles4 Christian Pillette 42.96Boys 4x100-meter Relay6 Erath 44.86Boys 4x400-meter Relay7 Erath 3:41.88Boys 4x800-meter Relay4 Erath 8:39.75Boys High Jump6 Christian Pillette 5-8Boys Pole Vault3 Karen Earnest 11-07 Johnathan Goodrich 9-6Boys DIscus5 Reese Domingue 123-0Boys Javelin1 Austin Hebert 165-811 Griffin LeBlanc 115-10Boys Shot Put2 Reese Domingue 47-4 Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athletics Sports Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today