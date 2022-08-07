Seniors Cecile Granger and Jaci Suarez will lead the Pride of Cajunland band as drum majors this year, bringing with them years of experience as musicians and leaders.
According to Granger, the most important part of being a drum major is having the right attitude.
“In my opinion, it just takes the right attitude,” she said. “Being a drum major is not easy, so making the choice every day to be positive and to be there for your band is the most important thing.”
Granger, a multi-sport athlete who also serves as NISH’s student body president this year, said that taking on a leadership role is something that she enjoys.
“I love being a drum major,” she said. “I really enjoyed being on the field, but I strive to be a leader all the time so being in that leadership position has given me a spot in this band and it’s just been the best.”
Joining Cecile Granger as drum major is Jaci Suarez, who said that the role of the drum major is to work to make the band as unified as possible.
“A drum major has to be a leader,” Suarez explained. “They have to wrangle everyone together and not only be a part of the band, but also have to be the mediator between the staff and band director and the band. They’re part of the band, but they also work to make sure that we are unified. The drum major is a leader and the representation of what the band is.”
Granger agreed, adding that since the band is the largest group on campus, it’s a lot of work to get everyone working together for a common goal.
“Band is the biggest organization on campus, and it can be hard to have a cohesive group with that many people,” Granger said. “Last year, we did a pretty good job with it, and this year I strive to create the most cohesive group. If the group has a good attitude, then it shows on the field. The only thing that people see is a 7-minute show, but they don’t see the hard work and dedication that we put in behind the scenes. It’s really just creating a positive attitude and a cohesive group during those times that makes the performance the best.”
For Suarez, her goal for the year is to continue to improve day after day.
“I just want us to be better than the year before,” she said. “I want us to move forward and to continue to grow and improve. It would be nice to place in the top-10 at the showcase, but at the end of the day, as long as we work together and finish strong, that’s all that matters.”
Granger said that band camp, a two week session where the band members learn the year’s musical piece and marching choreography, is never easy.
“I’m really proud of what the band has done so far,” Granger said. “Band camp is not easy and they really stuck it out and now we’re so far ahead of where we were during the past years.”
Suarez agreed, adding that the COVID pandemic never caused the band member’s moral to drop.
“They are so motivated,” she said. “The ones that we have are the ones that want to stick through it. During COVID, they didn’t want to just give up. They are the most dedicated group of kids that I’ve seen since my freshman year, and I’m very proud of them.”
Band director Kelly Landry said that both drum majors are role models, not just as musicians, but also as students and citizens in the community.
“We have two great drum majors,” he said. “Cecile is a great musician and a hard worker. Jaci is a spark plug, she’s 100% all of the time.”
Landry said that Granger has worked hard to overcome her fear of failure, but now has developed into a fantastic leader.
“Cecile started off where most kids start off,” he explained. “There’s talent there but there’s also innate fear about doing it wrong or not living up to their abilities. Every kid gets that, but she has overcome that and took that leadership role and ran with it. She’s a fantastic musician, but her abilities as a person and as a leader are the most important parts of who she is.”
Landry said that Suarez has grown out of the shadow of her brother to become a great musician and leader in her own right.
“Jaci is top-notch,” he said. “As a musician, she has grown leaps and bounds since her freshman year. At one point in time, she was the quiet little sister of one of our trumpet players, but now she’s grown into that leadership role.”
Both Granger and Suarez are active members in numerous clubs on campus, including Beta, National Honor Society, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, and book club. Granger is also a member of the varsity soccer team and Suarez participates in dance and theater.
In preparation for the upcoming band season, both drum majors took part in a summer camp for drum majors from around the state. Landry said that both Granger and Suarez placed highly.
“Both of them were selected in the top-8 at the camp,” he said. “Jaci came out second overall and won a trophy. I can’t say enough about both of them, they’re fantastic people, fantastic drum majors, fantastic musicians, and fantastic students. Everyone would be lucky to have kids like them.”