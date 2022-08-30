sorrel coker

Madison Sorrel, a junior at Coker University, scored her first career goal against Erskine

DUE WEST, S.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team picked up its first win under head coach Michael Donald and its first win of the season with a 3-0 shutout of Erskine on Monday (Aug. 29).

The Cobras struck for the first goal within the first six minutes, when Nour Noujaim's first career marker found the low left corner of the net to put the Cobras ahead 1-0. The teams would endure a lengthy weather delay before playing out the first half, as the Cobras took their 1-0 lead to the break.



