Jahri Evans
Former guard Jahri Evans played for nearly a decade with the Saints 

 New Orleans Saints

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that New Orleans Saints legends Jahri Evans, Jake Delhomme, Lorenzo Neal, Joe Horn, Wesley Walls, La’Roi Glover, Pat Swilling, Eric Allen, and John Kasay are nominees for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Evans is one of nine players in their first year of eligibility to make the cut as one of the nominees. The former standout right guard is joined by running back Chris Johnson, offensive lineman Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison, defensive backs Kam Chancellor and Darrelle Revis and punter Shane Lechler.



