Chris Nikic has added his name to the record books by becoming the first athlete with down syndrome to finish the grueling Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.
The event, which features a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run, is only open to the best-performing triathletes in the world.
Completing the race with a time of 16:31:27, Nikic was one of the last athletes to cross the finish line, and arrived to thunderous applause and cheers from fellow competitors, friends, and family.
Nikic’s split times were admirable, spending just 1:42 on the swim, 8:05 on the bike, and 6:29 in the marathon.
In addition to completing the event on his 23rd birthday, Nikic also celebrated his historic performance by offering a promise ring to his girlfriend and fellow Special Olympics athlete, Adrienne Bunn.
“This is something that changes perceptions for every parent worldwide with children with Down syndrome,” said Mike Reilly, longtime Ironman finish-line announcer. “Now they all know one thing for sure — anything is possible.”
The “anything is possible” outlook is what Nikic has dedicated his life to, not only as an athlete, but also as a social media influencer and activist. His 1% Better Foundation works to promote the athletic opportunities and inclusion of athletes with Down Syndrome.
“I want to be an example for other people with Down syndrome,” Nikic said. “I want to open doors and I want to raise awareness. Anyone who sees people with Down syndrome: don’t look away or walk away.”
For those interested in Chris’ 1% better challenge, visit chrisnikic.com to learn more.