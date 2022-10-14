Next Level 24 Fitness, one of New Iberia’s premier destinations for athletes of all sports, has decided to open up their $60,000 obstacle course, free of charge, to kids and parents in the area.
The change came about because owner Garrick Spain realized that the equipment got more use during Next Level’s numerous kids events instead of by the gym’s normal patrons.
“We’re doing a lot of stuff for the adults, so now we want to turn our attention to keeping the kids active,” he said. “Our outdoor equipment doesn’t get utilized by the adults that much because they like working out in the air conditioning. We had our back to school giveaway and we didn’t even say anything about the stuff outside and everyone was out there. They were swinging around and playing and I thought it would be better to open it up to the kids.”
To celebrate, Next Level 24 Fitness is hosting a Super Saturday event on October 15 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Next Level Shaved Ice will be on site serving snowballs and concessions.
Amber Bessard, Director of Operations at Next Level, said that the decision was obvious once they saw how important the equipment could be to the community.
“While the gym is created for athletes, the ultimate purpose was always to give back to the community,” Bessard explained. “The obstacle course is designed for athletes and military style events, but when we had that event and the kids were all over it, we knew we wanted to tie in the snowballs and just have some fun out there.”
All are invited to attend the free event on Saturday. Bessard requests that all parents check in with the front desk before moving to the outdoors area.
For anyone interested in Next Level’s programs for athletes, the gym offers daily speed training after school and is available to discuss any needs your athlete may have.