BATON ROUGE — The No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Mississippi College 88-35 on Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in its first of two exhibitions.

The Tigers will host their final exhibition next Thursday night at 7:00 PM against the Langston Lady Lions. The exhibition will be free admission for fans to attend and streamed live on the SEC Network +.



