Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted Notices of Intent (NOI) regarding the marking of nets in freshwater and rules for freshwater recreational yo-yos, trigger devices, trotlines, limb lines, jugs, and all other passive fishing devices containing a hook or hooks. Both sets of rules have gone through the process of public comment and legislative oversight, and will take effect soon.

The freshwater net marking rule will go into effect on September 20, 2022. This new rule, which duplicates and expands upon a similar established rule in saltwater, requires that: