Quarterback Jameis Winston completed 13 of 16 passes for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns

As promised, Victory Monday didn’t morph into Deception Monday for the New Orleans Saints.

A historic 27-26 victory over the Falcons in the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta – with the Saints completing a 16-point comeback in the fourth quarter, the largest deficit a New Orleans team ever has overcome in the fourth – remained pulsating. But not so much that it masked the reasons the Saints were required to rally.



