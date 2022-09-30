Cameron Jordan
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan speaks with the media following practice in London on Thursday, September 29 ahead of their 2022 NFL Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

 Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints

Defensively, the New Orleans Saints haven't been who they believe they are against the run entering Sunday's game against Minnesota at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Despite consecutive games of allowing just 13 and 15 points – Tampa Bay and Carolina scored defensive touchdowns in the Saints' 20-10 and 22-14 losses – the Saints' run defense this season hasn't been up to expectation.



