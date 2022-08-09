saints gilbert
The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of Daren Gilbert, who passed away this weekend at the age of 58. Gilbert was a second-round draft choice by the Saints in 1985 and played 43 career games with 11 starts for the team.

After developing as an offensive lineman and contributing on special teams, Gilbert started five games at left tackle in 1987, the year of the Saints' first winning season and first playoff berth. He started six of the last seven games in 1988 due to injuries along the offensive line.



