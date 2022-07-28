SAINTS HELMET
Buy Now
Margaret Bowles/New Orleans Saints

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has agreed to terms the following players: C Nick Martin, RB Malcolm Brown and DE Scott Patchan. In corresponding moves, the team has waived the following players: P Daniel Whelan, OL Derek Schweiger and CB Jordan Miller.

Martin, 6-4, 295, was a second round selection of the Houston Texans in 2017 out of Notre Dame. The Indianapolis native has appeared in 79 career games with 62 starts. He spent his first four seasons with the Texans (2017-2020) and last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has also played in four postseason contests, making three starts, during his career.



Tags