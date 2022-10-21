Saints
The New Orleans Saints have spent an inordinate amount of time getting in their own way this season and, unfortunately, that again proved to be the case on Thursday night, in a 42-34 loss to Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az.

Turnovers on offense and missed tackles on defense again were major culprits for the Saints (2-5), who have done more damage to themselves than all opponents combined this season.



