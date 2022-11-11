The New Orleans Pelicans announced the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a special time in this city when the streets come alive with music, art, and costumed revelers. Beginning on Twelfth Night, January 6, the best season takes shape: king cake, bead-tossing, and parading begins and only increases as the calendar makes its way toward Mardi Gras Day (Fat Tuesday).
The jersey concept is a continuation of previous Mardi Gras City Edition iterations that also incorporates some tie-ins to the 2020-21 flag-inspired City Edition uniform.
The celebratory uniform reflects the unique and special city the Pelicans are proud to call home. Purple, green, and gold — colors of the Mardi Gras season – give this City Edition iteration a Mardi Gras “at night” feel with the deep purple base that illuminates the Mardi Gras colors.
The Pelicans City Edition uniform and other items such as hats and t-shirts will be on sale in the team store at the Smoothie King Center Thursday night prior to tipoff against the Portland Trail Blazers and can also be purchased at pelicansteamstore.com.
Behind The Design
Throughout the uniform, striping details feature these colors and three matching fleur-de-lis paying homage to New Orleans’ city flag appearing on the shorts. The deep purple base color represents an evolution from past Mardi Gras uniforms and pays respect to the royalty that Mardi Gras Krewes elect each season to preside over their parades and festivities.