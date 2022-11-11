Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the unveiling of the team’s 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be featured during select games throughout this NBA season. The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on Earth – Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a special time in this city when the streets come alive with music, art, and costumed revelers. Beginning on Twelfth Night, January 6, the best season takes shape: king cake, bead-tossing, and parading begins and only increases as the calendar makes its way toward Mardi Gras Day (Fat Tuesday).



