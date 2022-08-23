Gallery-Pelicans-Season-Recaps-2022-Herbert-Jones-0017
Buy Now
nba.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that New Orleans Pelicans forward and 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Herbert Jones recently visited the Philippines to participate in a basketball court dedication and youth clinic at the Enchanted Farm village of Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation, Inc. (GK) in Angat, Bulacan, a local non-profit organization that aims to alleviate poverty through affordable housing and community development programs.

As part of the leaguewide NBA 75th Live, Learn or Play initiative to create and dedicate more than 100 new NBA Cares Live, Learn or Play Centers during the 2021-22 season, the project featured the ceremonial opening of a newly-refurbished basketball court and an NBA Cares youth clinic for 30 boys and girls ages 18 and under from GK and the Jr. NBA program in the Philippines. Jones helped lead the clinic alongside Jr. NBA coaches and spoke to the young players about the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle and the positive values of sport. The participants also engaged in agricultural activities, including vegetable gardening and plant propagation, and learned about the importance of sustainable farming.