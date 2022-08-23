The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that New Orleans Pelicans forward and 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Herbert Jones recently visited the Philippines to participate in a basketball court dedication and youth clinic at the Enchanted Farm village of Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation, Inc. (GK) in Angat, Bulacan, a local non-profit organization that aims to alleviate poverty through affordable housing and community development programs.
As part of the leaguewide NBA 75th Live, Learn or Play initiative to create and dedicate more than 100 new NBA Cares Live, Learn or Play Centers during the 2021-22 season, the project featured the ceremonial opening of a newly-refurbished basketball court and an NBA Cares youth clinic for 30 boys and girls ages 18 and under from GK and the Jr. NBA program in the Philippines. Jones helped lead the clinic alongside Jr. NBA coaches and spoke to the young players about the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle and the positive values of sport. The participants also engaged in agricultural activities, including vegetable gardening and plant propagation, and learned about the importance of sustainable farming.
“I’m grateful to be part of the league’s efforts to give back to communities around the world through this court revitalization project in the Philippines,” said Jones. “This was a great opportunity to create memorable experiences for the youth and inspire them to play the game I love in a fun and safe environment.”
NBA Cares is the league’s global social responsibility program that builds on the NBA’s mission of addressing important social issues in the U.S. and around the world. Internationally, NBA Cares has created more than 360 places where kids and families can live, learn, or play in 40 countries and territories. In July 2017, the NBA worked with a developer to revamp an indoor court in Santa Mesa, Manila, as part of a regional NBA Cares initiative that renovated courts across Southeast Asia. The NBA Cares youth clinic was also supported by Energen Champion, the official chocomalt drink of the NBA in the Philippines.
Since 2007, Jr. NBA Philippines has reached more than two million youth, parents and coaches in more than 190 cities and municipalities across the country, teaching the fundamental skills and core values of the game: sportsmanship, teamwork, a positive attitude, and respect (S.T.A.R.). Jr. NBA Philippines is supported by official partners AXA Philippines, Energen Champion and Gatorade.