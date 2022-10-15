Trey Murphy
Buy Now

Trey Murphy of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 7.

 NBA.com/Pelicans

Trey Murphy made enormous strides during the second half of his rookie NBA season, including shooting 44 percent from three-point range after the All-Star break. The 22-year-old again expects to look like a different player in his second campaign – literally.

“My body is probably what people will see the biggest change in,” said Murphy, who added muscle this summer, bulking up from 201 to 214 pounds. “Me being able to absorb contact (from defenders), being able to put contact on people. Being able to play physical.”



Tags