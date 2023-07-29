Three of New Iberia’s best weight lifters will put themselves, and their physiques, to the test on August 19 when they compete at the National Physique Committee's Cajun Muscle 2023.
Keith Hebert, the senior of the three bodybuilders, will be celebrating his 68th birthday on the day of the show. Joining him will be Dylan Landry, 31, and Matt Landry, 30.
Hebert, now retired, said he has spent over two decades in the gym to craft his physique. The New Iberia native will be competing in the 55 and Older division.
Dylan Landry is a relative newcomer to the sport, beginning his bodybuilding journey just over two years ago. Landry works as a project manager at Universal Manufacturing Services and the upcoming show will be his first competition. He will face off against other newcomers in the Classic Physique, True Novice, Class B, 5’9”-5’10”, up to 197 pounds division.
Matt Landry isn’t a stranger to bodybuilding, having spent the past ten years competing in various events across the country. The Franklin native works as a QA Welding Inspector and will compete in the Open Bodybuilding, Light Heavyweight, Men’s Physique Open, Class C, 5’9”-5’10” division.
All three have spent the past several months undergoing a rigorous diet and exercise regimen. Matt Landry’s program began on Jan. 2, with an average preparation time for competitions lasting 20 weeks. The elder Landry and Hebert are each undergoing a 16-week course.
Sports Director Matthew Louviere spoke to all three competitors about the upcoming competition, how they got started in bodybuilding and what they are looking forward to most.
Q: What made you want to start competing?
Keith Hebert: It was on a dare. I was talking to somebody at the old gym I was at and I went to support a friend who was at their first show and I said ‘I think I could do that’ and everybody started to say that I couldn’t. That was a mistake.
Dylan Landry: It’s always been something that I wanted to do. I’ve always been into lifting and around 2010 or so I really started taking it seriously with Justin (Schwing). The last two years have been life-changing.
Matt Landry: Getting out of high school I had a really good friend who was competing and he talked me into it. I decided to follow up with bodybuilding after high school sports ended.
Q: What would you say is the hardest part about preparing for a competition?
KH: It’s mental with me, but it’s all about quality of life. As I start to reach old age, my quality of life and the ability to do things that I want to do kicks in.
ML: The hardest part is the mental part. The physical part is easy, you can push your body to do whatever. It’s about having the mental capacity to push yourself to do that. When the diet starts kicking in and you’re hungry, you have to put in a lot of focus to not cheat on your diet. When your body is tired, getting it to move and keep pushing when you want to quit, that’s tough. It’s a mental game with bodybuilding.
Q: Is the prep the same for everyone or is it individualized to each competitor?
KH: Everything is custom. Our coach, Justin (Schwing) pays attention to our individual needs. Mine are different from Dylans in terms of food and weights, so everything is custom made.
ML: It is all individualized. Your diet and workouts are built for you, not anyone who steps on stage beside you. Your coach is going to build your workouts and diet just for you to make sure that you grow and look the best that you can on stage. He pinpoints your weaknesses and somebody else might have a different set of weaknesses.
Q: How are bodybuilding events judged? What are the judges looking for on the stage?
KH: Every judge is different, to be honest. It’s like a beauty contest, one might see it a certain way and the others won’t. What will make our show unique is that Mr. Steven Weinberger, who is the apex judge in what we do. He is the creme de la creme of bodybuilding and physique, so we’re blessed to have him do our show.
ML: It’s about symmetry. That means your body being completely proportioned and everything looking symmetrical on your body to match a perfect physique. That’s what the judges are looking for and when you don;t have that, that’s how they pinpoint certain imperfections in your physique.
Q: What do you most enjoy about show day? What are you looking forward to the most?
KH: It’s about quality of life for me. I don’t wish to be like my dad in a sense. I want to keep my body in the best shape that I can so I’m not a burden to my wife or my children as I age. I’m not a selfish person and that’s a big part of why I do this.
DL: Getting underneath the lights and finally showing everyone that everything is here and ready to roll. This has been a long time coming even though I’m daily new to it, but I’ve been patient in getting to where I need to be. There’s so many things that can throw you off before you ever make it to show day, so to make it there is a huge accomplishment.
ML: I love just stepping on the stage. It’s a rush giving my best in the presentation, giving my all. I also live meeting new people. Everyone that comes to the show puts in a lot of work and you get to make new friends. I also enjoy getting critiqued because it makes me better in the sport. I also enjoy getting to eat burgers and cheesecake and stuff like that after the show.
Q: What would be an acceptable performance for you in your group?
KH: To be praised by the judges. At my age, to be 68 years old and look that good, that’s my trophy.
DL: I definitely want to win, for sure, but just getting there and having my wife and my daughter see how far I’ve come is going to be great and will set the tone for the years to come.
ML: Everybody wants to win first and yes, I’d love to take home the overall trophy, but what I want from this show is to look better than I looked two weeks ago. It’s always about looking better than the last time I stepped on stage. It’s an individual sport, and you never know who shows up to these things, so you could have a freak who comes in and sweeps the stage. For me, it’s a question of ‘did I beat my personal best?’
Cajun Muscle 2023 will take place on Aug. 19 at the CajunDome. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://www.cajundome.com/events/detail/cajunmuscleexpo2023.