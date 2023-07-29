Three of New Iberia’s best weight lifters will put themselves, and their physiques, to the test on August 19 when they compete at the National Physique Committee's Cajun Muscle 2023.

Keith Hebert, the senior of the three bodybuilders, will be celebrating his 68th birthday on the day of the show. Joining him will be Dylan Landry, 31, and Matt Landry, 30.



