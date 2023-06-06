The 5 Star Elite seventh grade basketball team once again proved that they are one of the best teams in Louisiana when they competed in the Real Deal in the ‘Ville tournament in Youngsville last weekend.
The team, which is mostly comprised of athletes from Belle Place Middle School and Anderson Middle School, dominated in pool play on Saturday, defeating Lafayette Legacy 48-7 and Fleur de Lis Select 47-21.
Despite the wins, head coach Kendrick Porter could be seen issuing a flurry of instructions and corrections to his team before they headed home for the night.
According to Porter, his team didn’t live up to the expectations he has for them in regards to intensity on the court.
“We’re not playing as hard as we’re supposed to,” he said. “We have to give 100% effort no matter what and go out there and try to dominate in every aspect of the game.”
5 Star Elite advanced to bracket play on Sunday, where they were able to pick up several early wins.
The day started with a 38-17 victory over LA Greatness, followed by a 41-20 win over Born2Ball and a 63-42 win over Xtreme Hoops.
The team lost its final game of the night against LivOn MB in a hotly contested game that ended 53-48.
Regardless of the performances, Porter said that his focus with the team is on building a culture of doing things the right way.
“The wins don’t really matter at this point,” Porter said. “I’m trying to get them better so that when they get older, they’ll win how they are supposed to win and do the right things. At this age, it is more about development than anything.”
5 Star Elite entered the tournament as the No. 1 team in Louisiana and the No. 5 team in the country.
For Porter, the rankings only put a target on the team’s back and give them a bigger opportunity to fall.
“The ranking is teaching them that just because you are high up, that means you’re quicker to drop. You have to be able to withstand being where we are, at the top,” he said.
The goal for Porter and the rest of the 5 Star Elite coaching staff is to build a strong pipeline of basketball talent to his alma mater, Westgate High School.
After winning the Class 5A state title in 2007, the Tigers have seen ups and downs culminating in an 8-19 record last season. For Porter, growing the basketball talent at the middle school level is what can return Westgate basketball to its former glory.
“I’m going to shake the whole Westgate back,” said Porter.
5 Star Elite's seventh grade team will return to action on June 16 when they travel to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to compete in Balling on the Beach.