Far from the headlines surrounding million-dollar contracts and prima-donna athletes sits New Iberia’s Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs & D’Albor law firm and their unique approach to integrating hometown athletes into the world of NIL deals and Division I sports.
Starting with two former Catholic High stars, Trey Amos and Zi'Yon Hill-Green, the program, known as the “Home Team”, has expanded to include six athletes from four local high schools.
“This is the second year that we’ve entered into the NIL world and we kind of have a better grip on it this year because last year it was so new. This year we kind of honed in on some local players who fit our motto of “stay local, hire the Home Team.”
NIL stands for Name, Image and Likeness, a relatively new program under the NCAA umbrella that allows businesses to partner with, and provide compensation to, college athletes.
This year, HMGD added former Loreauville High standout Zy Alexander, who recently scored a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana University to LSU, to their collection of local athletes. Also representing Loreauville are Collin and Calep Jacob (University of Louisiana). Joining them is Dedrick Latulas (Louisiana Tech) and Brailon Raymond (Nicholls) of Westgate and Harvey Broussard (University of Louisiana) from St. Martinville Senior High.
Broussard was a big win for HMGD and the Ragin' Cajuns, with the talented WR turning down several offers from top programs across the country, something Haik said exemplifies the kind of stay-local mindset he and his company want to promote.
“Harvey Broussard is probably our most highly-decorated guy. He had Power-5 offers from around the country and he chose to stay close to home and go to UL,” Haik explained. “That highlights what we are looking for and the kids that we want to bring into our NIL space.”
The addition of Broussard wasn’t an accident, according to J.P. D’Albor, as HMGD set out from the start to branch out to more of the Teche-area in their second year.
“For me and the firm as a whole, it was really important to get local kids who had good character, not just good athletes,” he said. “We really made a concerted effort to branch out to different schools in the parish and even outside of the parish into St. Martinville.”
Unlike other NIL deals with car dealerships and restaurants, HMGD isn't looking to turn their connection to local players into a cheap cash-grab. Instead, Haik said that the purpose is to show the community that choosing local businesses and local talent can be a winning combination.
“Our message to them is when they’re representing us, highlight the Home Team. We want to keep our clients locally as well, so highlighting kids that are staying within the state is part of that,” Haik said. “This is a passionate way to help out our community kids and watch the youth be successful. It’s also about helping to promote our brand. These guys can touch more people through social media than we could ever touch, so we can tap into their social media platform to promote our brand and vice versa.”
Haik said that many people still have an incorrect view on NIL deals due to the types of contracts that make the news.
“I think that there is a misconception about NIL and what that really means. We think that it is a win-win for the athletes and for our business. It's really to co-brand the players as much as it is about the business. We’re using them to help promote our business but they’re also using us to promote their own brand.”
D’Albor said that the success of the program has inspired HMGD to look at expanding the NIL space to include additional sports as well as bringing in female athletes in the future.
For one of the newest members of the HMGD Home Team, the trust that has been placed in him is proof that he is doing things the right way.
“It's a dream come true,” said Westgate alum Dedrick Latulas. “When we saw all this NIL stuff coming into play and learned that we could make money off of our name, it was a big surprise. To say that I was able to work my way up to be able to represent a brand and to have Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs and D’Albor reach out to me, that’s a big sense of accomplishment. They are willing to attach their brand to my name and that shows me that I’ve worked hard and did everything the right way.”
While Latulas did acknowledge the benefit of his financial compensation, he said that the networking opportunities are even more valuable to his future.
“College is expensive, so having the money on the side is a blessing, but at the end of the day I feel like the networking part of it is the biggest thing,” Latulas said. “I’ve been able to meet a lot of good men and women already and like they always say, ‘it’s not about what you know, it’s about who you know.’ You never know when those connections will pay off so this is a huge step up."
That mentorship and camaraderie with the athletes is also one of the things that Haik enjoys most about the program.
“I have a group text with all of them and that’s part of the fun of it,” he said. “We tell them that they’re part of the family now and that if they need anything, big or small, they can call us. NIL is cool for these student-athletes because a lot of them have never been in a professional setting and now they’re getting to see behind the curtain. That’s part of the networking that we can provide.”
Haik said that his goal with the athletes is to set them up for success, both on the field and after they hang up their cleats.
“I hope that this is a stepping stone in life, not just in sports. The reality is that a very small percentage is going to make money playing sports,” he said.
“We’re making an impact that is going to last longer than just on the football field. I walk into the grocery store and I have people coming up to me and thanking me for what we are doing for the youth here and we feel fortunate to give back in this manner.”