New Iberia girls win, boys tie with Barbe THE DAILY IBERIAN Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Buy Now Emily Enfinger Buy Now Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Buy Now Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Buy Now Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Emily Enfinger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New Iberia boys and girls soccer teams hosted Barbe Friday in a pair of LHSAA soccer matches.The girls got the victory over Barbe while the boys fell in their league matchup against the Bucs.The Lady Yellowjackets, coached by Wayland Bourque, improved their record to 9-3-2 on the season.The Barbe boys improved to 8-5-2 overall with a 0-0 tie.The New Iberia girls played a tough road game at Lafayette (14-4-2) Tuesday night.PHOTO GALLERY BY EMILY ENFINGER Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer Match New Iberia Road Game Sport Football Yellowjackets Lafayette Soccer Team Record Girl Boy Most Popular Christmas freeze puts damper on Teche area record sugarcane season Jeanerette Mardi Gras celebration returns Mardi Gras parades in Teche Area Iberia Mall acquired by Alexandria firm It's Jay'Shaun' Johnson's time to shine Shutdown corner Clay of St. Martinsville makes college decision Biologists, bass fishermen rejoice as hydrilla returns to Toledo Bend Bird enthusiasts have spotted the arrival of Purple Martins in Louisiana Early morning accident results in death of New Iberia man Louviere's yard captures the Azalea Beautifiction Award