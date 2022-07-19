Florida State freshman John Butler Jr. and N.C. State sophomore Dereon Seabron were risers on some mock drafts last month, but both ended up going unselected June 23 in the 2022 NBA Draft. The duo may not have heard their names called that night, but later appeared on several “best players not picked” lists compiled by national websites. Seabron and Butler both provided evidence for why that was the case Sunday, powering New Orleans to a one-sided victory over Oklahoma City.
Butler did his best Steph Curry impression by going a perfect 6/6 from three-point land and also finishing 9/9 from the field in a 25-point eruption, while Seabron combined three-point accuracy with athletic drives to stake the Pelicans to an early double-digit lead they’d never relinquish.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Deividas Sirvydis drained a three-pointer from the left wing, giving New Orleans a 76-54 lead late in the third quarter. Elijah Stewart followed that with a straightaway trey to beat the shot-clock buzzer, giving the Pelicans a 25-point edge entering the final 10-minute period.
PELICANS PLAYERS TO WATCH
Erin Summers’ selection: Deividas Sirvydis
A two-year member of the Detroit Pistons, Sirvydis was a DNP in the first game of summer league, but as injuries accumulated, his role increased. He proved to be one of the squad’s most dangerous perimeter shooters, providing instant offense in recent games. Sirvydis added three more treys to his tally and finished with 17 points.
Jim Eichenhofer’s selection: Dereon Seabron
Seabron spearheaded New Orleans to a double-digit lead by scoring 16 points prior to intermission. He mixed in a couple three-balls with drives to the hoop, the latter being his forte at this early stage of his pro career. Seabron knocked down a fourth-quarter trifecta to finish with 19 points in his first start at summer league, filling in for injured Jared Harper.
Fans’ selection via Twitter poll: John Petty Jr.
It was a quiet afternoon offensively (three points, 1/4 from the field) for the Alabama product, who like Sirvydis, was one of NOLA’s top three-point threats in Las Vegas. However, Petty notched seven rebounds and two steals.