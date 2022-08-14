On Thursday, the National Basketball Association announced that the No. 6 jersey, famously worn by Hall of Fame center and 11-time champion Bill Russell, will be retired throughout the league.
All active players currently wearing No. 6 will be allowed to keep their jerseys, including superstar LeBron James, who currently wears the No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Russell, who played for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969, was one of the most decorated players in NBA history. During a 13-year career, Russell won 11 national championships, 5 league MVP awards, and was a 12-time All-Star.
In addition to his phenomenal performances on the court, Russell was also an important civil rights activist. Considered to be one of the NBA’s first Black superstars, Russell also became the NBA’s first Black coach and the first to win a national championship.
In 2011, Russell was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his dedication to sport and civil rights.
Russell passed away on July 31, 2022. He was 88 years old.
Sport- and league-wide jersey retirements are extraordinarily rare; jersey numbers are usually only retired on the team or teams that the athlete has played for. The move is the first time the NBA has ever retired a number on this scale.
Other famous league-wide jersey retirements are the No. 42 in Major League Baseball to honor civil rights icon Jackie Robinson and No. 99 in Major League Hockey to honor points, goals and assists leader Wayne Gretzky.
NBA players will also wear a patch on their right shoulder during the 2022-23 season, and each court will display a clover-shaped No. 6 logo.