On Thursday, the National Basketball Association announced that the No. 6 jersey, famously worn by Hall of Fame center and 11-time champion Bill Russell, will be retired throughout the league.

All active players currently wearing No. 6 will be allowed to keep their jerseys, including superstar LeBron James, who currently wears the No. 6 for the Los Angeles Lakers.



