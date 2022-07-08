GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University former student-athlete Prince Moss was selected with the third pick in the 2022 Harlem Globetrotters draft on Tuesday.
Moss, who not only was a standout on the basketball court, but also a tremendous high jumper for the Tigers’ outdoor track and field team, was selected the first of four men’s basketball players to be taken and one of three who have concluded their college careers.
“This young man turned his highflying dunks into highflying jumps,” Globetrotters coach “Sweet” Lou Dunbar said.
In his final collegiate season, Moss played in 28 games, averaging 26.0 minutes. He shot 34 percent from the floor, averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals. In his career, he played in 118 games, averaging 8.0 points and 3.5 boards. In addition, Moss most recently competed in the NCAA Division I East Preliminaries in the high jump where he finished 19th.
In April, Moss played in the first nationally televised HBCU All-Star Game as a member of Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines.
Founded in 1928, the Harlem Globetrotters’ history is deep-rooted in black culture with many of its former members being alumni of historically Black colleges.
Some of their most noteworthy HBCU alum include Fred “Curly” Neal (Johnson C. Smith), Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton (Xavier University of Louisiana), and Hubert “Geese” Ausbie (Philander Smith).
Of the players on the current Harlem Globetrotters roster, six of them attended historically Black colleges including former CIAA Player of the Year with Elizabeth City State Angelo Sharpless.