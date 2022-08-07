Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW ORLEANS - University of New Orleans Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Tim Duncan announced Brock Moreaux as the next head coach of men's and women's cross country, track & field Thursday.

Prior to the nationwide search led by Matthew Thompson, track & field sport administrator and associate athletic director for marketing & fan engagement, Moreaux was appointed as interim head coach at the end of the 2022 outdoor track and field season.



Tags