BATON ROUGE – Nearly a decade since its original vote to split private and public schools that competed in the sport of football and later other sports, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association will once again experience a monumental change.

In an unprecedented move on Thursday, the LHSAA executive committee decided it was time to restructure postseason brackets in the sports of football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball in the interest of leveling the playing field for all member schools and providing the highest level of competition in each round.



