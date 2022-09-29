Mondo Duplantis
lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event.

Duplantis, competing for Sweden, set the world mark on July 24 at the World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.



