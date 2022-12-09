featured Competitive Shooting Miguez, Team USA take home honors at IPSC World Shoot 2022 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Dec 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Miguez competed in the Standard Division at the 2022 IPSC World Shoot, placing fifth in the world and winning a silver medal with Team USA. Submitted Buy Now Miguez's daughter, Julianna, poses with her father's two medals from the IPSC World Shoot 2022 in Thailand. Submitted Blake Miguez celebrates with wife, Ashley, and daughter, Julianna. Submitted Buy Now Blake Miguez poses with fellow Team USA shooter Simon "J.J." Racaza. Racaza placed first in the Production Optics division. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Before his departure for Pattaya, Thailand to compete in the 2022 IPSC World Shoot, State Representative Blake Miguez said that he wanted to bring some silverware back home to south Louisiana. Miguez, and Team USA, succeeded. Finishing in 5th place, Miguez proved once again to be one of the best pistol shooters in the world.Miguez, along with his Team USA teammates shooting in the Standard Division, placed second in the world after losing out to the Philippines team for the top spot. USA Teams also claimed podium appearances in the Open, Open Lady, Open Senior, Production Optics and Standard Lady classes. Standard Division Individual PerformancesOverall Nation CompetitorGold, Philippines, Kahlil Adrian ViraySilver, Philippines, Rolly Nathaniel TecsonBronze, USA, Nils Jonasson4th, Italy, Giacomo Bolzoni5th, USA, Blake MiguezIn his final video log from the event, Miguez discusses Team USA's performance and includes video footage from the 2022 IPSC World Shoot Award Ceremony. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blake Miguez Team Usa Sport Politics Inorganic Chemistry Ipsc World Shoot Award Standard Division Performance Philippines Nation Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 9, 2022 16 hrs ago Most Popular Top-prospect Broussard shocks recruiting world with commitment to Memphis Breaking: Two now jailed for Thanksgiving-eve murder in New Iberia, third wanted by police Telling the other side: Lost tapes from Iberia Parish School being unearthed Young Piper shoots first duck as dad, grandpa, great-grandpa watch N.C. outdoorsman completes trip from Minnesota to the Gulf Exciting basketball program coming to New Iberia, but spots are filling fast! Identity released of home invader shot to death by resident Boater's body recovered after two-day search of Hebert Canal Hunting violations lands New Iberia man in federal court Live PD technology comes to New Iberia Police Department