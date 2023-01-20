Last year, the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Dallas Cowboys out of the postseason. With a rematch on tap Sunday night, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are looking to even the score in the Divisional Round.

"Most definitely, I [wanted the rematch]," Prescott said, via the team's official website. "I think this whole team did. Obviously, using that loss last year as a motivation and just kind of the focal point of the resiliency that we carried into the offseason, [that we] carried into this year.



Tags