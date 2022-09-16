ul tennis
Buy Now
BENJAMIN R. MASSEY

LAKE CHARLES – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Tennis team takes the courts for the first time in the Fall 2022 season, traveling west on Interstate 10 for the Lake Charles Hidden Dual.

The event, which is being held at the Lake Charles Racquet Club (870 W Bayou Pines Dr.), is set to run from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18.



Tags