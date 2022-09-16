LAKE CHARLES – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Tennis team takes the courts for the first time in the Fall 2022 season, traveling west on Interstate 10 for the Lake Charles Hidden Dual.
The event, which is being held at the Lake Charles Racquet Club (870 W Bayou Pines Dr.), is set to run from Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18.
Competition starts on Friday evening. Below is the list of start times for each day:
Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
In addition to Louisiana, players from fellow Sun Belt member South Alabama, UTSA and Tulane will be present at the tournament.
Consistent with standard college fall tennis customs, all players will play as individuals and there will not be team scores.
The Lake Charles Hidden Dual marks the start of a busy fall season for the Ragin' Cajuns who are set to appear in five more events through early November during their Fall 2022 campaign.
ABOUT LOUISIANA
The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off a season that saw the squad finished ranked in the final ITA poll (at No. 61) and post the best start (15-1) and win streak (14 matches) in the 2000s era, in their debut with head coach Luc Godin.
Louisiana returns every player from its 2021-22 squad which produced a 17-win season in the Spring 2022 dual match portion, including All-Sun Belt performers Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez, Oriol Fillat Gimenez, Vasil Dimitrov, Calin Postea and Karlo Kajin. The Ragin' Cajuns add newcomers Evan Edwards, William Ribero and Thomas Garbarino.
UP NEXT
Louisiana is scheduled to compete in the Southern Miss Invitational from Friday-Saturday, September 24-25 in Hattiesburg, Miss., at the USM Tennis Complex.