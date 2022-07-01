LAFAYETTE - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Tennis team was represented by the quartet of Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez, Vasil Dimitrov, Oriol Fillat Gimenez and Calin Postea on the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Men's Tennis Team, the organization announced in the release of the team on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Sanchez Gonzalez was selected to the first team while the remainder of the Ragin' Cajuns group of four (Dimitrov, Fillat Gimenez and Postea) was placed on the second team.
Louisiana's four All-Louisiana selections marked the most collected by any of the state's men's tennis programs. The Ragin' Cajuns contingent comprised a third of the entire 12-man All-Louisiana Men's Tennis team.
The All-Louisiana awards were elected after a vote of the state's men's tennis sports information directors. For more information on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, visit the official website at www.lswa.info.
It was the second postseason accolade for each of the Ragin' Cajuns' honorees, adding to the All-Sun Belt Conference honors they each received back in April.
Sanchez Gonzalez, also a first team All-Sun Belt performer, was a mainstay for Louisiana at No. 2 singles, claiming 12 wins at the slot, and closed the final three weeks of regular season play with a strong showing at No. 1 singles (3-1 overall, 2-1 SBC). He ranked Top 10 in the Sun Belt in overall singles (15) and doubles wins (13), and posted a Sun Belt-best, 5-1 mark in singles in conference matches.
Dimitrov ranked second on Louisiana's squad and Top 5 in the Sun Belt with 15 regular season wins in his collegiate debut season. Fillat Gimenez, named the Sun Belt's Player to Watch for the upcoming season, led Louisiana with an impressive 16-4 mark in singles, sparked by a 13-game winning streak from February 5 to March 18. Postea excelled at various positions, posting at least four singles wins at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6, on the way to a 14-4 regular season mark in his rookie season.
2022 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Gabriel Diaz Freire, LSU
Ronald Hohmann, LSU
Fynn Kuenkler, Tulane
Santiago Perez, Xavier
Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez, Louisiana
Marcel Volz, New Orleans
SECOND TEAM
Jacobi Bain, Xavier
Vasil Dimitrov, Louisiana
Oriol Fillat Gimenez, Louisiana
Max Heinzel, New Orleans
Calin Postea, Louisiana
Juan Ramirez, Xavier
HONORABLE MENTION
Vlad Lobak, LSU; Luka Petrovic, Tulane.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Santiago Perez, Xavier
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Gabriel Diaz Freire, LSU
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jacobi Bain, Xavier
COACH OF THE YEAR
Alan Green, Xavier
ABOUT LOUISIANA
The first season under the guidance of head coach Luc Godin saw the Ragin' Cajuns finish as one of only two teams ranked in the state of Louisiana, trailing only LSU (No. 33). Louisiana, ranked No. 61 in the final ITA poll of the spring 2022 season, was the highest ranked team inside the Sun Belt Conference, finishing ahead of Georgia State (No. 62) and South Alabama (No. 68).
The 2022 Ragin' Cajuns built a 17-win regular season on the strength of an impressive 14-match win streak which included quality wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Rice, Texas Tech, ETSU, and UTSA, and along the way captured the title at the prestigious H-E-B Tournament of Champions. The winning streak, and the squad's 15-1 start that ran through mid-March, marked the program's best marks in the 2000s era.
Louisiana earned the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament by racing out to a 4-0 start in league play which included an impressive 4-1 win over No. 1 seed Georgia State on March 27 at Cajun Courts.
Singles play was the hallmark of Louisiana's success this spring. All-Sun Belt honorees Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez (15-5), Oriol Fillat Gimenez (16-4), Vasil Dimitrov (15-7) and Calin Postea (14-4) comprised the team's quartet of double-digit winners that combined for 60 of the 77 singles victories in regular season play.
