saints giunta
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Peter Giunta

SENIOR DEFENSIVE ASSISTANT

College: Northeastern University

Hometown: Salem, MA

Peter Giunta (pronounced GEN-ta) enters his seventh season as a Saints senior defensive assistant in 2022. He's a 43-year coaching veteran, including 31 years of experience in the NFL with three Super Bowl championships.

In 2021, Giunta worked with Kris Richard to develop young contributors, as well as enhance the performance of veterans. He helped develop third round draft pick Paulson Adebo, who was the only Saints defender to open all 17 contests in 2021, while tying for the team lead with three interceptions, second among NFL rookies. Marshon Lattimore continued his improvement with a career-high 19 passes defensed, ranked third in the NFL, while being selected to his fourth Pro Bowl in his first five seasons. New Orleans was tied for sixth in the NFL with 18 interceptions, with 16 of them coming from the secondary, with Adebo, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lattimore and P.J. Williams tied for the team lead with three apiece. In addition to New Orleans finishing fourth in the NFL in scoring defense (19.7 points per game) and seventh in total defense (318.2 net yards per game), the Saints gave up the third-fewest touchdown passes (20).

Peter Giunta coaching career

Table inside Article

Team Position Held Years

Swampscott (Mass.) (High School) Head coach 1978-80

Penn State (College) Assistant coach 1981-83

Brown (College) Tight ends coach & wide receivers coach 1984-85

Brown (College) Offensive coordinator 1986-87

Lehigh (College) Tight ends coach & wide receivers coach 1988-90

Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) Defensive backs coach 1991-94

New York Jets (NFL) Defensive backs coach 1995-96

St. Louis Rams (NFL) Defensive backs coach 1997

St. Louis Rams (NFL) Co-defensive coordinator 1989-99

St. Louis Rams (NFL) Defensive coordinator 2000

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) Defensive backs coach 2001-05

New York Giants (NFL) Defensive backs coach 2006-14

New Orleans Saints (NFL) Senior defensive assistant 2016-present



Tags