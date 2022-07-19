Kodi Burns graf
Kodi Burns

Kodi Burns headshot

WIDE RECEIVERS

College: Auburn

Hometown: Fort Smith, Arkansas

Kodi Burns enters his first season as wide receivers coach for the New Orleans Saints. Burns coached at the collegiate level for 10 seasons prior to joining the Black and Gold.

Burns served as wide receivers coach at Tennessee in 2021. He was instrumental in the development of redshirt junior Cedric Tillman, who had 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns as he was selected as second-team All-SEC by Phil Steele, becoming the first Volunteer to reach 1,000 receiving yards since 2012. In a shootout against eventual national champion Georgia, Tillman had 10 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown, he also hauled in seven receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown against eventual College Football Playoff finalist Alabama. Tillman capped his historic season with a standout performance at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Purdue, bringing in seven catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Burns also garnered impressive production out of Velus Jones Jr., who in his graduate transfer sixth year caught 62 passes for 807 yards with seven touchdowns and ranked third in the conference with 1,772 all-purpose yards, earning Phil Steele third-team All-Conference as a wideout.

Kodi Burns Coaching Career

Table inside Article

Team Position Held Years

Arkansas State (college) Graduate assistant coach 2012

Auburn (college) Graduate assistant coach 2013

Samford (college) Running backs coach 2014

Middle Tennessee (college) Wide receivers coach 2015

Auburn (college) Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach 2016-18

Auburn (college) Passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach 2019-20

Tennessee (college) Wide receivers coach 2021

New Orleans Saints (NFL) Wide receivers coach 2022-present



Tags