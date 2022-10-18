lsu hoops
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The media covering SEC Women’s Basketball named LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and the Tigers were picked Tuesday morning to finish third in the conference.

Morris is back for her second and final season with the Tigers. After playing her freshman year for Coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor, Morris bounced around to Rutgers and Texas A&M before once again teaming up with Coach Mulkey for her first season in Baton Rouge. Morris’ presence electrified LSU’s offense a season ago, earning second team All-SEC honors and helping lead the Tigers to a 26-6 record and a second-place finish in the SEC.



