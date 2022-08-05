LAFAYETTE – First-year coach Chris McBride welcomed 29 players on Monday as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Soccer team reported for fall camp.
The Ragin' Cajuns, who will officially practice for the first time in the fall on Tuesday at 4 p.m., completed final paperwork for their 10 international players before holding a team meeting in the afternoon.
Senior Karleen Bedre and sophomore Ruthny Mathurin – each named to the 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference team – lead a group of 15 returners for McBride, who was named the program's fourth head coach in February. Juniors Alyssa Abbott, Anna Grassinger, Libby Harper, Hailey Hoffmann, Lucy Ortiz, Mya Smith and Lauryn Starwood also return to give McBride and the Ragin' Cajuns a veteran presence.
Twelve newcomers – highlighted by graduate transfer Perri Belzer (Grand Canyon), Mariella Stephens (Little Rock) and freshman Emma Bates – make up McBride's first class with the Ragin' Cajuns.
Louisiana will host a pair of exhibition matches beginning on August 10 against in-state foe McNeese. The Ragin' Cajuns will close out the exhibition schedule on August 13 against Southern before officially opening the season five days later against former Sun Belt Conference member Florida International (Aug. 18).