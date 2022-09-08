The Louisiana Drillers of the NA3HL, would like to announce the re-signing of Mason Wilbur for the 2022-23 season.
Mason is coming of a strong rookie season that had him scoring 11 goals while adding 19 assists for 30 points in 47 games.
“Mason definitely started to figure things out as the season went on, he scored 19 of his 30 points in the last 24 games,” stated coach Weingartner, who went on to say “Mason is another one of those players that you love to get back for a second year, his work ethic is contagious and he can play in all situations. He is a stronger player that compliments the players around him, he’s able to do the dirty work in the corners and in front of the net but also has a good offensive touch. We are going to expect him to pick up right where he left off last year, being a leader on and off the ice, while instilling his work ethic and compete level during practice and games. Mason was also instrumental in bringing in previously announced Cooper Boyle and Austin Manns as well as soon to be announced players Kody Genz and Nic Clark, all Alaskan natives.”
Prior to joining the Drillers last season, Mason had two solid seasons at the high school level in Alaska, playing for North Pole High School, scoring 42 points over 2 seasons on 19 goals and 23 assists in 37 games.
Come on out and support the Louisiana Drillers for the 2022-23 season, the Driller season opens September 30th, October 1st, 2nd, 3rd versus the Atlanta Capitals, games will all be played at 4pm at Planet Ice. Tickets are $5 for general admission for 5 and over, under 5 are free. Games can also be seen on Hockey TV all year long (Subscription Required).
The Louisiana Drillers are also still looking for a couple of Billet Families for the 2022-23 season, if you are interested, please reach out to Rob Weingartner at rob@ladrillers.com or 316-841-9274.
The Driller organization and the Lafayette Youth Hockey Association will be holding a golf tournament September 19 at Vieux Chenes Golf course. Contact Doug Alspaugh at doug.drillers@gmail.com for individual and team entries or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor.
