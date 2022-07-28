Ruston — Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie has announced the addition of Jacob Martinez as the Director of Football Operations for the Bulldog football staff.
Martinez arrives in Ruston after spending the past three years at UTEP as the Miners’ player personnel director.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome Jacob Martinez to the Bulldog Family,” said Cumbie. “Jacob brings experience and a strong work ethic as he works alongside our players and coaches. He will be a valuable member of our team and is vital to the success that we will have.”
In his role with the Miners, Martinez served as the university liaison for football student-athletes. He handled the program’s day-to-day player operations, living arrangements, travel accommodations, camps, and documentation.
“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity that Coach Cumbie has given me to serve as the director of football operations for the Bulldogs,” said Martinez. “The city of Ruston has been a pleasure and the community has been very welcoming. I look forward to working with this staff.”
Prior to his role as the director of player personnel, Martinez served as a graduate assistant for football operations at UTEP from 2016-2018. Before his time at UTEP, he coached football and track at Cathedral High School in El Paso.
Martinez earned his bachelor’s degree from UTEP in 2014 and his master’s degree in 2018. Martinez played football for the Miners from 2012-2015.