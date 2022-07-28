New_FB_Staff_Hire_Graphic_Martinez_J

Ruston — Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie has announced the addition of Jacob Martinez as the Director of Football Operations for the Bulldog football staff.

Martinez arrives in Ruston after spending the past three years at UTEP as the Miners’ player personnel director.



