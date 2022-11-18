Marksmen for Miguez, an organization that combines firearms competitions and family activities in support of Representative Blake Miguez, held their second annual Competition and Family Fun Day at Sentry Defense Indoor Shooting Range on Saturday.
Brandon Elias, owner of Sentry Defense, said that the event isn’t just a way to support Miguez, but also a way to make gun ownership more fun and accessible.
It's a fundraiser for his campaign, but it's also to support the second amendment,” Elias explained. “Blake is No. 1 in gun safety and trying to spread the pro-gun message. It's also a way to bring in people who maybe don't shoot that often or are new to guns and show them the community and the environment.”
The theme of the event was the hit ‘80s action movie Lethal Weapon. Stages were set up to mimic several of the iconic scenes from the film, including a bullseye shoot with a Smith and Wesson Model 19 revolver and a machine gun shoot with several submachine guns available.
“We have a machine gun shoot set up,” Elias said. “That's something we try to do every year because everyone likes to shoot machine guns. We also have a clay shoot where you see how many clays you can break. We have a bullseye shoot where everyone competes to see who can be the closest to the center.”
In addition to the events inside the range, there was also much to do outside. Mike’s Bail Bonding served barbecue cracklins, live music performed and there were several games for all ages to participate in.
Marksmen for Miguez hopes to continue the yearly event next year, where the theme will be a trip to the Wild West.
“Every year we try to pick a different move to recreate some scenes. Last year was Die Hard, this year was Lethal Weapon and, spoiler alert, we're trying to do something Western next year,” said Elias.
When speaking about Miguez’s legislative support for the second amendment, Elias said that there isn’t anyone more supportive of gun ownership in Louisiana than Miguez.
He definitely is the most pro-(second amendment) politician in Louisiana. If you look up any pro-second amendment bill, it has his name on it.”
Sentry Defense is one of the area’s premier indoor shooting ranges, offering weapon rentals, a full-service gun store and several different training classes for shooters of all levels.