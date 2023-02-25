Harvey Broussard, Jevion Sam and JayVyn Duncan had their usual big outings, but it was Delian Mallery who was the man of the hour in St. Martinville's Division II non-select first-round playoff game against No. 28 DeRidder on Friday.

Mallery, who is averaging 6.6 points per game, exploded for a career high 24 as the fifth-seeded Tigers smashed the Dragons 87-45.



