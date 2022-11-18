Gold Schedule
Dallas — Major League Rugby (MLR) has announced that its 2023 season will begin with matches on February 17, 2023.

Entering its sixth season, the MLR regular season will include 18 weeks of action, with two bye weeks for each team. The 12 teams, with the addition of the Chicago Rugby team, will be competing within and across two conferences: the Eastern Conference (Old Glory DC, New England Free Jacks, NOLA Gold, Rugby ATL, Rugby United New York, Toronto Arrows) and the Western Conference (Chicago Rugby, Dallas Jackals, Houston SaberCats, Seattle Seawolves, San Diego Legion, Utah Warriors).



