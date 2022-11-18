Dallas — Major League Rugby (MLR) has announced that its 2023 season will begin with matches on February 17, 2023.
Entering its sixth season, the MLR regular season will include 18 weeks of action, with two bye weeks for each team. The 12 teams, with the addition of the Chicago Rugby team, will be competing within and across two conferences: the Eastern Conference (Old Glory DC, New England Free Jacks, NOLA Gold, Rugby ATL, Rugby United New York, Toronto Arrows) and the Western Conference (Chicago Rugby, Dallas Jackals, Houston SaberCats, Seattle Seawolves, San Diego Legion, Utah Warriors).
“Major League Rugby’s sixth season in North America is right around the corner,” said Commissioner George Killebrew. “We are confident that this season is going to be even more thrilling and engaging for fans than the last. As the game expands to Chicago on a professional level, February 17 will mark an exciting time for the league, its teams, rugby enthusiasts, and sports lovers alike.”
Opening weekend will feature a marquee match-up Rugby ATL hosting the Toronto Arrows on Friday, February 17. Opening weekend will also feature Chicago Rugby’s inaugural match on Saturday, February 18, as they travel to play Old Glory DC. Later that day the Seattle Seawolves host Rugby New York in a rematch of the 2022 Championship Final that resulted in New York lifting the MLR Shield over the two time Champions.
Other notable games for the regular season include:
● Sunday, April 2, Rugby New York hosts Rugby ATL in the rematch of the 2022 Eastern
Conference Eliminator.
● Saturday, April 8, the Seattle Seawolves host San Diego Legion in a rematch of the 2022
Western Conference Eliminator.
● Saturday, March 11, the Seattle Seawolves host the Houston SaberCats in a rematch of
the 2022 Western Conference Final.
● Sunday, March 19, Rugby New York host the New England Free Jacks in a rematch of
the 2022 Eastern Conference Final.
The MLR Championship Series format and Fox Sports broadcast information will be announced at a later date.